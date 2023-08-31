CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vistara to Begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Flight Service from Sep 1
Vistara to Begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Flight Service from Sep 1

PTI

August 31, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said. (Photo: News18)

The new flight service of Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM

Vistara Airlines will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital on September 1, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said on Thursday.

The new flight service of Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM.

The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach here at 11 PM, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said.

“The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, Middle East and South-East Asia. This will be the 7th daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
