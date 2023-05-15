Want Modi Govt Nod for Over Rs 500-Cr Tech Procurement? Fill 3-Part Self-Appraisal Form First | Exclusive

Will procuring an expensive technology have an impact on import substitution? Is it the latest in terms of global benchmarking? Will Indian start-ups finally step up to it, and by when will it turn obsolete? The Narendra Modi government has come up with a new three-part ‘self-appraisal’ form for all central ministries asking for such details to be furnished before any proposal for tech procurement worth over Rs 500 crore is considered by the Union Cabinet.

The idea is that the Empowered Technology Group (ETG) that was set up in 2020 should get a comprehensive picture of each such proposal before approving it and the same should then be placed before the Union Cabinet led by the PM.

All Cabinet notes already have a separate paragraph on ‘technology implications’ of each proposal. The new form goes a step further, asking for detailed information on how the tech procurements worth over Rs 500 crore would help.

THE THREE SECTIONS OF THE FORM

Divided into three sections, ‘Part A’ of the form asks the Ministries to specify the “impact” of the proposal in terms of “import substitution, indigenous manufacturing and export promotion”. This is in line with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliance) pitch.

‘Part A’ also asks if there is availability of skilled manpower for the proposal and about the capacity building component.

‘Part B’ of the form asks ministries to specify the availability of the said technology or its sub-systems in India, if there is indigenous content in the technology in terms of cost and components, and if critical technologies are being imported. “Is there a technology transfer involved? If yes, is there availability of material supply chain and production capabilities in the country, and the involvement of industry and start-ups,” the form asks.

The global benchmarking of the said technology in terms of it being latest in the field and its estimated obsolesce date is also being asked for in the form.

‘Part C’ of the form further asks about the technology commercialization plans of the developed technologies or products and the involvement of academia and individual innovators in the exercise.

ETG BEING BYPASSED?

The ETG is headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor with the chiefs of Atomic Energy Commission, Space Commission and DRDO as members, along with Secretaries of MeITY, Telecom and Science and Technology.

The ETG is further supported by 20 eminent members from academia and industry.

top videos

The Centre has noted in a letter earlier this month that despite clear instructions earlier, some Ministries have not been referring their Cabinet proposals with intrinsic ‘technology implications’ to the ETG.

News18 has a copy of the said letter. “It has been decided that in order to facilitate the process of ETG consultation, Ministries/ Departments shall henceforth furnish the proposals to ETG in the proforma, enclosed at Annex. Ministries/ Departments are requested to ensure compliance of these instructions,” the Centre said in a letter to all the Ministries in May.​