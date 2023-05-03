CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tillu TajpuriyaSC on DivorceWrestlers' ProtestGSEB 12th ResultDelhi Rain
Home » India » Want to Stay Near Ram Temple in Ayodhya? UP Govt is Building a ‘Tent City’ For You
1-MIN READ

Want to Stay Near Ram Temple in Ayodhya? UP Govt is Building a ‘Tent City’ For You

Reported By: Aman Sharma

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The proposed site where the 'tent city' will be built. (News18)

The proposed site where the 'tent city' will be built. (News18)

The tent city will come up by early next year in Brahma Kund in Ayodhya, with 200 tents to accommodate tourists across 15,000 square meters, as per the details with News18

Want to stay in close vicinity of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya when it opens next year? The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to come up with a 200-unit ‘tent city’ just about a kilometre away from the Ram Temple.

The tent city will come up by early next year in Brahma Kund in Ayodhya, with 200 tents to accommodate tourists across 15,000 square meters, as per the details with News18.

This is part of several new hotels coming up in Ayodhya, including leading five-star chains, to cater to the big rush of tourists and pilgrims expected in Ayodhya once the Ram Temple opens to public next January.

The tent city will be open all year for visitors and will be maintained by a private party for the next decade with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government providing the land and charging a licence fee, as per the documents with News18.

“The proposed tent city will provide visitors a unique and comfortable camping experience, allowing them to immerse themselves in the city’s culture and spirituality. The project will aim to offer modern amenities while preserving the natural surroundings and the historic and cultural significance of the area,” says a UP government document with News18.

RELATED NEWS

Ayodhya is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, situated on the banks of the river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh, and is home to ancient temples and magnificent ghats that showcase the rich history and culture of India, the document further adds.

The Yogi government plans high-quality services in the tent city, including multiple recreational activities in a minimum of 200 tents with attached restrooms, reception/foyer area, restaurant, kitchens, dining area, and VIP lounge. The minimum size of a tent shall be 250 sq feet, as per the document.

“The private party will be entitled to the revenue from the operations in the tent city area, sale of tents, restaurant, recreational activities and will be asked to commence the operations within two months of signing of the licence agreement," says the UP government document.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aman Sharma
Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide s...Read More
Tags:
  1. ayodhya
  2. ram mandir
  3. ram temple
  4. uttar pradesh
  5. Yogi Adityanath
first published:May 03, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 08:00 IST