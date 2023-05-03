Want to Stay Near Ram Temple in Ayodhya? UP Govt is Building a ‘Tent City’ For You

Want to stay in close vicinity of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya when it opens next year? The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to come up with a 200-unit ‘tent city’ just about a kilometre away from the Ram Temple.

The tent city will come up by early next year in Brahma Kund in Ayodhya, with 200 tents to accommodate tourists across 15,000 square meters, as per the details with News18.

This is part of several new hotels coming up in Ayodhya, including leading five-star chains, to cater to the big rush of tourists and pilgrims expected in Ayodhya once the Ram Temple opens to public next January.

The tent city will be open all year for visitors and will be maintained by a private party for the next decade with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government providing the land and charging a licence fee, as per the documents with News18.

“The proposed tent city will provide visitors a unique and comfortable camping experience, allowing them to immerse themselves in the city’s culture and spirituality. The project will aim to offer modern amenities while preserving the natural surroundings and the historic and cultural significance of the area,” says a UP government document with News18.

1 मई 2023श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण कार्य प्रगति दर्शाते कुछ चित्र 1st May 2023 Some pictures showing progress of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction. pic.twitter.com/WCSjzr1KUQ — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 1, 2023

Ayodhya is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, situated on the banks of the river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh, and is home to ancient temples and magnificent ghats that showcase the rich history and culture of India, the document further adds.

The Yogi government plans high-quality services in the tent city, including multiple recreational activities in a minimum of 200 tents with attached restrooms, reception/foyer area, restaurant, kitchens, dining area, and VIP lounge. The minimum size of a tent shall be 250 sq feet, as per the document.

“The private party will be entitled to the revenue from the operations in the tent city area, sale of tents, restaurant, recreational activities and will be asked to commence the operations within two months of signing of the licence agreement," says the UP government document.

