'Was Tortured Everyday by Loan Apps': 22-year-old Engineering Student Dies by Suicide in Karnataka

A 22-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, after he was unable to pay loans and was tortured by online money lending companies in Karnataka.

The deceased, identified as Tejas Nair had borrowed money from private lending apps, and was unable to pay them back.

He borrowed money more than once, including some for his friend Mahesh, but failed to pay his EMIs in the last year.

According to his father, Gopinath Nair, his son had first borrowed money from his cousins, and to repay them, he went to the apps.

“He had borrowed around Rs 30,000 including interest and late fee charges he had to pay back around Rs 45,000,” Gopinath said.

“He (son) borrowed money from loan apps and gave it to his friend. But as he was unable to pay back the amount and it was in his name that money was borrowed, he was tortured everyday by the loan apps," the father added.

Tejas had penned a suicide note that read: “Sorry, Mom and Dad for whatever I did but I have not other choice other than this. I am unable to pay other loans that are there in my name and this is my final decision. Good bye.."

Following the incident, his parents have filed a complaint at Jalahalli police station.