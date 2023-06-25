'Washington Moment': When Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani Asked for 'Lift' from This Famous Personality

Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani recently attended the US State Dinner held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC on Thursday night.

The two Indian business tycoons were among the 400 guests invited for the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

After the grand dinner, Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani joined the tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook in the White House for a India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting.

Anand Mahindra said he, along with Mukesh Ambani and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor, continued a conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and missed the shuttle that was supposed to take them to their next lunch engagement.

The two Indian personalities were trying to call an Uber when they bumped into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who was also part of the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting.

I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying… pic.twitter.com/gP1pZl9VcI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2023

The result of this run-in was a powerful selfie which Mahindra shared on Twitter on Sunday while calling it a ‘Washington moment’.

The selfie is viral on social media and has received over 31,000 likes and around 2,000 retweets.

“I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams @Astro_Suni Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber,” Anand Mahindra wrote in the tweet sharing the selfie of the four prominent leaders.

The selfie has drawn a lot of reactions praising the prominent personalities in one frame.

Great personalities and the pride of India in one frame.— Rafique Ahmad रफ़ीक अहमद رفیق احمد (@TheRafiqueAhmad) June 25, 2023

“Great personalities and the pride of India in one frame,” one Twitter user wrote.

A Washington moment indeed, what an honor for @Uber to have the greatest sons of 🇮🇳 hitching a ride with them 🤩— Siddharth R Mayur (@h2eSid) June 25, 2023

“A Washington moment indeed, what an honor for @Uber to have the greatest sons of 🇮🇳 hitching a ride with them,” another user wrote.

Anand Mahindra has been active on Twitter and has been sharing glimpses of his US visit keeping his followers on Twitter updated with pictures and videos from the events.

He also shared pictures of the mesmerising art displayed inside the grand White House.

“Back in the White House this morning for the ‘Tech Handshake’ meeting’ Soaking in the heritage atmosphere of the rooms named by their colours. The most poignant Presidential portrait is of JFK. Painted posthumously and a pensive pose unlike the others," he said in another tweet.