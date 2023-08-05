WATCH | 12-year-old Girl Attacked by Stray Dogs in Ghaziabad Society, Rescued by Food Delivery Agent

As stray dog attacks continue to rise in Delhi-NCR, another brutal incident came to light in Ghaziabad where a 12-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in a residential complex and was left grievously injured.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows a pack of stray dogs attacking a child on the premises of a residential society leaving the kid with several bitemarks and cuts.

#BreakingNews: Another stray dog attack incident in Ghaziabad; stray dogs attacked a child within the premises of a society resulting in several cuts on child's body News18's Rohit Singh shares details | @aayeshavarma #StrayDogs #Ghaziabad #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/PFE0IjzGpZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 5, 2023

The viral video shows the kid attempting to fend off the dogs as they aggressively surrounded her. Later, a food delivery agent passing by the route notices the petrified child and rescues her.

Delhi-NCR has recently seen a rise in cases of brutal stray dog attacks post and the MCD has decided to come up with a plan to battle the stray dog attack menace.

As per reports, the MCD is set to prepare a plan to make the national capital’s streets free of stray animals and shelters will be constructed to accommodate them.

“We are providing relief to people from the problem of stray animals. We are also ensuring that stray animals do not face any difficulties. We will have another meeting with the NGOs involved in capturing stray animals. In this meeting, we will prepare a plan to make Delhi’s streets free of stray animals," Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

In March, two minor brothers, aged 7 and 5 respectively, were found dead in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area causing massive outrage in the city. The child’s body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite.

Last week, Chhattisgarh High Court ordered a Rs 6.5 lakhs compensation to the father of a 7-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries caused by a stray dog attack.

Similarly in Chandigarh, a 37-year-old woman last month was attacked by stray dogs while she was out on a morning walk. She was rushed to the civil dispensary in Sector 19 and given anti-rabies shots before being discharged.

Ghaziabad Elderly Assaulted After Fight Over Feeding Strays

A 79-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a 23-year-old woman in Ghaziabad after the elderly man requested the woman not to feed stray dogs inside the society.

As per the cops, the elderly man was identified as Rupnarayan Mehra. The ACP stated that the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the elderly ma