WATCH | 21-yr-old Stabbed to Death Over Rs 3,000 in Broad Daylight in Delhi; Accused Booked

In a shocking incident in India’s capital New Delhi, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday allegedly over Rs 3,000.

The victim, Yusuf Ali, borrowed Rs 3,000 from the accused, Shahrukh, who was asking him to return the money. The accused was also thrashed by people on the spot in south Delhi’s Tigri area. He is also admitted to the hospital.

Shocking Video from Delhi’s Sangam Vihar!A young man viciously stabbed by an assailant, but brave bystanders stepped in, caught the culprit, and confronted him. Our team verified the case and tried reaching out to officials for more details.#BreakingNews #DelhiCrime pic.twitter.com/PSFn39lbsw — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) August 2, 2023

A video purporting to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed was widely circulated on social media. The police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a man. The victim, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Yusuf’s father said Shahrukh threatened his son three days ago.

Shahrukh has been booked for murder under 302/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the statement of the victim’s father, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)