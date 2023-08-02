CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | 21-yr-old Stabbed to Death Over Rs 3,000 in Broad Daylight in Delhi; Accused Booked

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 18:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Yusuf’s father said Shahrukh threatened his son three days ago. (Photo: Twitter)

Yusuf's father said Shahrukh threatened his son three days ago. (Photo: Twitter)

The accused, Shahrukh has been booked for murder under 302/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the statement of the victim's father

In a shocking incident in India’s capital New Delhi, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday allegedly over Rs 3,000.

The victim, Yusuf Ali, borrowed Rs 3,000 from the accused, Shahrukh, who was asking him to return the money. The accused was also thrashed by people on the spot in south Delhi’s Tigri area. He is also admitted to the hospital.

A video purporting to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed was widely circulated on social media. The police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a man. The victim, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Yusuf’s father said Shahrukh threatened his son three days ago.

Shahrukh has been booked for murder under 302/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the statement of the victim’s father, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:August 02, 2023, 18:51 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 18:51 IST