WATCH | 22 Snakes, 1 Chameleon Found in Woman Passenger's Bag at Chennai Airport; Arrested
1-MIN READ

WATCH | 22 Snakes, 1 Chameleon Found in Woman Passenger's Bag at Chennai Airport; Arrested

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 20:42 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

The female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs on Friday. (Photo: News18)

The female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs on Friday. (Photo: News18)

The woman has been arrested and the forest officials have been informed

As many as 22 snakes and a chameleon were found in a passenger’s briefcase at the Chennai airport.

The female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted by Chennai Airport Customs on Friday. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found and seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The woman has been arrested and the forest officials have been informed.

Tamil Nadu Forest Dept Steps Up Vigil

The Tamil Nadu forest department has stepped up vigil on exotic species being smuggled into the state and then transported to other states and even foreign destinations.

The amended Wildlife (Protection) Act will come into effect from April 1, 2023, and under this owning exotic species, including birds, animals, and rodents will be a punishable offence.

There have been several cases of smuggled exotic species being caught at the Chennai international airport.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department told IANS that once the exotic species are smuggled into the country, these species which are priced much higher in grey market, are smuggled into other destinations of South India. In some cases, the species are transported to Northern Indian states like Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

The existing Wildlife (Protection) Act does not have provisions to punish those who illegally import and own exotic species. Those who smuggle the exotic species into India go scot-free and the consignment is repatriated back to the country of origin on the same flight.

Forest department sources told IANS that those who trade in exotic pets are now using their farmlands to rear these animals instead of smuggling them into the country. This helps them to reduce the cost and risk and the business is flourishing in all South Indian states and some cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and New Delhi.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:April 29, 2023, 20:29 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 20:42 IST