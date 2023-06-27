WATCH | 3 Men Rob Rs 1 lakh From Motorist in Delhi, Flee on Bike

Three persons allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from a person in Delhi. The incident, which took place on June 19 in the Mandoli area of the national capital, was also captured on CCTV.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. The accused are yet to be identified and arrested.

The CCTV footage showed a man, holding a bag, can be seen sitting on the pillion of a bike. As the bike starts to move, two men came from across the road and dragged the pillion rider on the road and ran away with the bag.

While the two accused were snatching the bag, their accomplice was waiting for them on the other side of the road. The three accused fled from the spot on a bike.

#WATCH | Three miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from a person in the Mandoli area on June 19. Police have registered a case and efforts are being made to identify the culprits: Delhi police(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/hwGsTPFsje — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Last week, four motorbike-borne men robbed a delivery agent and one of his associates of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. The Delhi Police has apprehended seven men, who were allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Saturday.

In the light of robberies, the Delhi Police intensified its night patrolling and launched a massive checking drive across the city on Monday, with senior officers keeping a strict vigil in a bid to contain street crimes. Police personnel in huge numbers have been deployed across the 15 districts of the force to check suspicious movements and curb criminal activities.

The special drive is being carried out under the supervision of the special commissioners of police (law and order) of two zones — Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda — who will also be on the ground to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and citizens feel safe to travel even late at night, a senior police officer said.

Intensified checking is being carried out at all important locations, including Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark spots and border areas of the national capital. Extra pickets have also been installed at important spots to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, the officer said.

Checking is also being carried out to ensure that barricades have been placed at multiple points to prevent incidents of robbery and street crimes, he added.