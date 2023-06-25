WATCH | 8 Vehicles Damaged Due to Heavy Downpour in Himachal's Kullu; Oranage Alert Issued in State

Around eight vehicles were damaged due to incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu last night. Heavy rainfall overnight led to water logging due to which vehicles parked on the roadside in Kullu’s Mohal washed away. The vehicles had to be pulled out of the water later with the help of a JCB. More details are awaited.

#WATCH | Around 8 vehicles were damaged due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu last night.More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/xbqApPTVhm — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

According to a PTI report, the Southeast monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on Saturday bringing heavy rains and triggering landslides that killed around 300 goats in the Chamba district and damaged a house and some vehicles in Shimla.

Shimla received 99.2 mm of rain, Gohar 81mm, Jubbarhatti 76.5 mm, Pandoh 74 mm, Sundernagar 70 mm, Pachhad 65.2 mm, Mandi 58.5 mm, Kufri 58 mm, Mashobra 52 mm, Dhaulakaun 48.5 mm, Dharamshala 47 mm, Solan 44 mm and Nahan received 39 mm of rainfall.

According to the state emergency operation centre, heavy rains triggered landslides at several places in the state and as many as 20 roads, including a part of the National Highway-5 near Theog in Shimla, were blocked.

MeT officials predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts over the next few days.

The Met Office has also issued an Orange alert warning of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places on June 25 and 26 and a Yellow alert warning of thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28.