Watch: Andhra Pradesh Joint Collector Marries IPS Trainee In Her Office

A joint collector in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district tied the knot with a trainee IPS officer from the state cadre, in a modest ceremony at her office. While weddings of high-ranking civil servants often involve elaborate celebrations with esteemed guests in attendance, this union deviated from tradition. The unassuming wedding of Collector Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar and IPS Devendra Kumar is now the talk of the town as a video of the ceremony circulates widely on social media.

After the two officers registered their marriage, the couple exchanged the flower garlands in the collector’s office. The staff were present during this marriage at the collectorate office. In the video, it could be seen that IAS officer Aparajita Singh and trainee IPS officer Devendra Kumar looked extremely happy while they completed their union by exchanging flower garlands among them. Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu and the collectorate staff congratulated the couple.

Devendra Kumar is from Rajasthan and is currently undergoing the IPS training at Hyderabad Police Academy whereas IAS officer Aparajita is currently serving as the joint collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to media reports, in another similar incident, two IAS officers from the Andhra Pradesh cadre also got married earlier this year. The Vizinagaram District Collector, Nagalakshmi Selvarajan got married to the Srikakulam Joint Collector Naveen Kumar in a grand wedding ceremony held at Tirupati. Relatives, friends, and officials from various departments attended this function. Nagalakshmi is a 2012 batch IAS officer while Naveen Kumar is a 2019 batch IAS officer.