WATCH | Armed Robbers Steal Nearly Rs 14 Lakh in 5 Minutes from Bank in Gujarat
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Armed Robbers Steal Nearly Rs 14 Lakh in 5 Minutes from Bank in Gujarat

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 18:07 IST

Gujarat, India

CCTV footage of the robbers entering a bank in Gujarat. (Twitter/@Rajamonimahesh)



According to the police, the robbers locked the people present in the bank in a room, and also took away their cellphones

In broad daylight, a group of bike-borne armed robbers stole nearly Rs 14 Lakhs of cash in a matter of minutes in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday.

The robbery took place from the Bank of Maharashtra branch at Vanj in Surat’s Sachin area.

In a purported CCTV footage of the robbery, five men enter the bank, their faces are covered by either face masks or helmets. Immediately after entering the premises, they take out their firearms and point it act employees and customers.

A few minutes after they steal the cash, the men flee the scene. They allegedly abandoned their bikes and left on rickshaws.

According to the police, the robbers locked the people present in the bank in a room, and also took away their cellphones. They locked the main entrance of the bank from inside, The Indian Express reported.

They forced the bankers to open the safe vault, added all the cash in their bag and left.

Reportedly, there was no security guard present at the bank when the incident took place.

A complaint regarding the robbery has been lodged by the deputy manager of the bank and the men have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court.

The Surat police has initiated a city-wide search for the robbers across checkpoints and roadblocks.

Surat Crime Branch is strictly monitoring CCTV cameras installed in the bank and nearby areas to track them. The details of the bike left by them are also being followed up on.

