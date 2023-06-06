CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » WATCH | Beer Frenzy in Andhra After Van Carrying Alcohol Cartons Overturns, People Rush to Loot
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Beer Frenzy in Andhra After Van Carrying Alcohol Cartons Overturns, People Rush to Loot

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. (Photo: Twitter)

The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. (Photo: Twitter)

As soon as locals noticed beer bottles lying on the road, they rushed to pick them up

A road in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli witnessed unprecedented chaos on Tuesday after a vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned and people rushed to the spot to grab beer bottles.

In a video posted on Twitter by PTI, people were seen grabbing beer bottles.

top videos

    The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. As soon as locals noticed beer bottles lying on the road, they rushed to pick them up.

    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST