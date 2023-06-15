WATCH | BJP Leader Marks Return to Congress in 400-Car Convoy & Blaring Sirens; Video Goes Viral

Baijnath Singh, who had followed Jyotiraditya Scindia into the BJP in 2020, marked his return to Congress with a 400-car cavalcade from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri to Bhopal. A video of the 400-car convoy driving down with sirens blaring surfaced on social media. Singh rejoined Congress in the presence of state president Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijay Singh.

Quoting sources, an NDTV report said Singh had been lobbying hard for a BJP ticket ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. But with no hope of getting one, he rejoined the Congress. As many as 15 district-level leaders of the BJP joined Congress along with Baijnath Singh.

As the video of Singh’s cavalcade went viral on the internet, people flagged the use of sirens. According to the law, vehicles providing emergency services like ambulances, fire brigades and police (in some cases) are only permitted to use sirens on the road.

The BJP also condemned the use of sirens in Singh’s cavalcade saying it reflected Congress’s “feudal mindset".

“This is the mentality of Congress leaders who use hooters, sirens and illegal beacons and disturb the public. PM Modi had removed VIP culture from the streets. But it is the Congress’s feudal mindset that leads them to use hooters. I strongly criticise this and appeal to the authorities to take action," BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpayee was quoted by NDTV as saying.