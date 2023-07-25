Watch: BMW Car Catches Fire In Middle Of Busy Road in Chennai

In a shocking incident, a luxury car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai, causing a significant traffic blockage on Wednesday. No one was reportedly injured in the incident that took place in the Chrompet area of Chennai.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where a green-coloured BMW car, parked in the middle of the road, can be seen engulfed in smoke and flames.

BMW car caught fire at Chrompet, Chennai.A moving high-end car (BMW GT) caught fire in the middle of a busy road near Chrompet in Chennai.#CHENNAI #BMWCAR #BMWGT #CHROMPET pic.twitter.com/y3gq5uufsE — Nitesh rathore (@niteshr813) July 25, 2023

BMW GT that caught fire belonging to 37-year-old Arun Balaji, while it was traveling from Triplicane to Dindivanam, according to local media reports.

It was driven by Balaji driver, identified as Parthasarthy (22), who promptly stooped the car and jumped out of the vehicle after he noticed the smoke coming out of it, a report by Asianet News said.

Later, a team of the fire department reportedly reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, the high-end vehicle reportedly suffered extensive damage.