1-MIN READ

WATCH | Cheetah Strays Into Village in MP's Sheopur, Efforts On to Bring it Back to Kuno National Park

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 14:02 IST

Sheopur, India

A forest officer said efforts are on to send the cheetah back to Kuno National Park. (File photo: PTI)

The cheetah, Oban, entered the Jhar Baroda village, following which a monitoring team has been sent, District Forest Officer (DFO) said

One of the Namibian cheetahs has entered a village in Vijaypur Tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, about 20 kilometres from the Kuno National Park.

The cheetah, Oban, entered the Jhar Baroda village, following which a monitoring team has been sent, District Forest Officer (DFO) said.

The DFO added that efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back to the Kuno National Park. Visuals of the cheetah in bushes in the village were shared by locals.

Eight cheetahs — five females and three males — were translocated to India from Namibia on September 17, 2022, under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme of the Modi government.

The male cheetahs were named Freddie, Elton, and Oban, while the female cheetahs are Siyaya, Aasha, Tbilisi, Sasha, and Savannah.

Last week, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment. Sasha died because of a kidney ailment which she was suffering from even before her translocation from Namibia, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan said.

In some good news two days later, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs at Kuno National Park.

Twelve more cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno in Sheopur district on February 18 this year.

first published:April 02, 2023, 13:58 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 14:02 IST