CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » WATCH | Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards, Students in Greater Noida University Campus; 30 Detained
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards, Students in Greater Noida University Campus; 30 Detained

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 12:11 IST

Greater Noida, India

The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.(Image/ANI)

The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.(Image/ANI)

The clash broke out after the guards stopped some students from smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus

Over 30 private security guards and students were detained after a clash between the group at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday, adding that the exact break-up of figures was not clear at the moment.

Quoting a police spokesperson, a PTI report said the clash broke out after the guards stopped some students from smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus. The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed some stick-wielding people smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel.

top videos

    “An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," said the police spokesperson.

    The matter is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson added.

    Tags:
    1. Greater Noida
    2. clash
    3. students
    4. security guards
    first published:June 05, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 12:11 IST