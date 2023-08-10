WATCH | Cow Mauls 9-year-old Girl in Chennai, Mother Screams for Help; Cattle Owner Arrested

A shocking video has come to the fore where a nine-year-old girl, who was returning home from school with her mother and a five-year-old brother, was brutally attacked and hurled by a cow. The chilling incident was caught on a CCTV installed outside a home in the MMDA colony area in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai where the girl, identified as Ayesha, was attacked on August 9.

According to police, the people of the colony heard the screams of the victim’s mother and they chased away the cow that attacked the child. Its calf was also shooed away.

The horrifying video shows that the girl was picked up by the cow using its horns and was repeatedly attacked.

Cows attack harmless little girl in MMDA, #Chennai. @chennaicorp Cows roaming on the streets are a big menace and a threat to motorists and walkers. Please take action against the cow owner! #Cow #CowAttack@CMOTamilnadu @UpdatesChennai pic.twitter.com/wdV5LD0iyw— Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) August 10, 2023

After a tough battle to shoo away the cattle, the local people managed to rescue the girl and took her to a nearby hospital as she received serious head injuries.

Following a complaint from the child’s mother and after an inquiry, the owner of the cow, a 26-year-old man has been arrested. A case has been registered against him for not properly maintaining the animal and allowing it to roam around, which injured the child.

Additional Chief Secretary/Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, J Radhakrishnan visited the girl at the private hospital and enquired with doctors about her injuries and the treatment provided to her. Following treatment, the GCC said the child has been discharged.

Terming the incident as “very unfortunate", Radhakrishnan told reporters that a fine of Rs 25,000 has been levied on the cattle owner. The cow that attacked the child and its calf has been taken by the corporation personnel to a cattle shed at Perambur here for observation.

It would be ascertained if the cow is suffering from any infectious diseases and whether the attack was due to any illness. “Cattle must not be allowed to stray into roads." This year alone, owners have been fined to the tune of Rs 51 lakh for allowing the cattle to roam on streets, he was quoted as saying.

(with inputs from PTI)