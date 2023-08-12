CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Angry Passengers Lock Ticket Collator Inside Train Toilet After Power Failure in 2 Coaches
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Angry Passengers Lock Ticket Collator Inside Train Toilet After Power Failure in 2 Coaches

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 09:25 IST

New Delhi, India

In the video, technical staff can also be seen trying to fix the problem with the power system (Image: PTI Twitter)

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where passengers can be seen asking the TTE to step inside the toilet, before locking it from outside

In a bizarre incident, passengers locked a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) inside a washroom onboard Suhaildev Superfast Express after a power failure in two coaches on the train. As per reports, the incident took place on Friday when the train was en route to Ghazipur from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Soon after the departure from Anand Vihar Terminal, there was a power failure in the train’s B1 and B2 coaches, and the AC also stopped working.

Angry Passengers complained about the incident to the TTE. They created a ruckus and locked the TTE in the toilet.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where passengers can be seen asking the TTE to step inside the toilet, before locking him in.

In the video, technical staff can also be seen trying to fix the problem with the power system.

Later, when the train reached Tundla station, RPF and Railway officials pacified the passengers and assured them that the power failure problem would be resolved soon.

The TTE was also rescued and engineers fixed the power failure.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
first published:August 12, 2023, 08:39 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 09:25 IST