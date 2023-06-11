WATCH | EAM Jaishankar Enjoys Breakfast at Dalit Booth President's Residence in UP's Varanasi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday enjoyed breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Jaishankar reached Varanasi on Saturday to head the three-day G20 development ministers’ meeting scheduled for June 11-13.

Sujata expressed immense happiness at the minister’s visit to her house. Speaking to ANI, the Dalit booth president said, “We are busy in the preparations to welcome him since yesterday. My whole family is busy cleaning the house. I am happy that someone as powerful as him is visiting our house."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host a dinner for the development ministers and delegates of the G20 member countries at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi on Sunday evening.