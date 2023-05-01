Watch: Gypsy Driver Arrested For Provoking Tiger Near Jim Corbett

A gypsy driver in Uttarakhand was recently arrested for allegedly provoking a tiger after a video went viral of the wild cat charging at a tourist vehicle was shared widely on social media platforms. The incident happened near Jim Corbett National Park on Wednesday morning, May 26. According to reports, the driver was arrested for provoking the Tiger. The development was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The driver identified as Aftab Alam has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act. In the video shared by the IFS officer on Twitter, it shows the tiger growling as it stands a little far away from the road. Meanwhile, one of the tourists is heard shouting at the tiger. The vehicle stands still to let the visitors capture the tiger with their cameras. After a few seconds, it jumps towards the tourist gypsy. The tourist shouted at the tiger rather than leaving immediately, the driver reversed the vehicle and went back to the place where the wild cat was spotted.

When the wild cat charged towards the gypsy, the tourists even panicked and one of the female tourists could be heard asking to move ahead.

“Striped monk gets irritated. What will you do if at every designated hour people crash into your house as their matter of right?” the IFS officer wrote.

Striped monk gets irritated 😣 What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

He even shared an update on Friday, sharing the photo of the gypsy and the driver along with police and wrote, “Driver of this gypsy has been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act.”

Driver of this gypsy has been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/6rfi8l3LHY— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 28, 2023

Even the micro-blogging users reacted to the video and hailed the officers for taking action on the incident. One of the users commented, “Honestly in Jim Corbett, the drivers flout a lot of the rules. I have seen people giving the drivers extra money to take their gypsies deeper into the forest to increase the chances of sighting a tiger, or sometimes even carrying meat or flesh with them to attract the felines.”

Honestly in Jim Corbett the drivers really flout a lot of the rules.I have seen people giving the drivers extra money to take their gypsies deeper into the forest to increase the chances of sighting a tiger,or sometimes even carrying meat or flesh with them to attract the felines— Shambhavi (@Shivi__8) April 29, 2023

Another person wrote, “Good move. In the name of safari these beauties should not be harassed.”

Good move. In the name of safari these beauties should not be harassed— @dev (@devagashe) April 29, 2023

As per reports, the owner of the gypsy will also face legal action against them. The vehicle has been permanently black-listed from entering the Seetabani tourism zone.

Read all the Latest India News here