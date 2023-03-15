CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Heated Argument Between Ticket Checker, Woman Passenger at Railway Station in Bengaluru

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 19:35 IST

Delhi, India

In the video, the woman can be heard accusing the railway official of bullying her. (Image: screenshot from a video shared by @karishma_behera)

In the video, the distraught woman can be seen insisting that she has ticket and had shown it to other ticket checker, but the railway employee continues to shout at her

A heated argument broke out between a woman passenger and a ticket checker at Bengaluru’s KR Puram Railway station. A video has gone viral on social media where the railway employee can be seen yelling at the visibly upset woman passenger and asking her to show him the ticket, while others standing on the platform stood for her.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “Why are you bullying me? I have booked a ticket which is why I am here." To this, the official standing in front of her, replied, “Show and go, bloody. This is my job."

A male passenger, in support of the woman, told the passersby, “This girl is traveling alone, and he (ticket checker) is bullying her. I don’t even know her but I can see that the guy is dissing her. Call the police."

In the video, the distraught woman can be seen insisting that she has ticket and had shown it to other ticket checker, but the railway employee continues to shout at her. Seeing the woman getting support by people, the official tried to escape from the spot but was stopped by bystanders who grabbed him by the shirt and accused him of being drunk.

As per NDTV report, the official has been suspended by South Western Railways.

first published:March 15, 2023, 19:34 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 19:35 IST
