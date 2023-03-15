A heated argument broke out between a woman passenger and a ticket checker at Bengaluru’s KR Puram Railway station. A video has gone viral on social media where the railway employee can be seen yelling at the visibly upset woman passenger and asking her to show him the ticket, while others standing on the platform stood for her.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “Why are you bullying me? I have booked a ticket which is why I am here." To this, the official standing in front of her, replied, “Show and go, bloody. This is my job."

Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen anything,pulled her and still misbehave with her.We need explanation for on duty drunk TT.@RailMinIndia@Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT. pic.twitter.com/UUjRcm8X1w— Karishma behera (@karishma_behera) March 14, 2023

A male passenger, in support of the woman, told the passersby, “This girl is traveling alone, and he (ticket checker) is bullying her. I don’t even know her but I can see that the guy is dissing her. Call the police."

In the video, the distraught woman can be seen insisting that she has ticket and had shown it to other ticket checker, but the railway employee continues to shout at her. Seeing the woman getting support by people, the official tried to escape from the spot but was stopped by bystanders who grabbed him by the shirt and accused him of being drunk.

As per NDTV report, the official has been suspended by South Western Railways.

