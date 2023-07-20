WATCH Jaipur Viral Video Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Drunk Nephew

A video from Jaipur has gone viral on social media, where Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’ nephew can be seen vandalising a hotel in an inebriated state. Hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh said the trouble began when accused Harshdeep Khachariyawas arrived with a group of five to six people in a drunken state on Wednesday and had an argument with a fellow guest.

“They then asked the hotel staff to open every room and search for that guest. We denied to open the rooms. After a while, they called 20-25 other men and started to damage the hotel property." Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A hotel in Jaipur was allegedly vandalised by the nephew of state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas yesterday.(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/GpttvHD9Y1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2023

“After a while, these boys wanted to destroy the recording of our CCTV cameras but we somehow saved the recordings. Now, we are being threatened and harassed. We have received several calls, all kinds of pressure is being made on us," the hotel owner added.

SHO of Vaishali police station in Jaipur, Shiv Narayan, said, “An FIR has been registered. Investigation will be conducted based on the complaint. We will take action against the culprit."

Singh, however, claimed they are not able to submit the CCTV evidence in the FIR due to “threats and harassment". “The people are suggesting the outcome of the case would be bad for my business as Harshdeep is a minister’s relative, but I have faith in the Ashok Gehlot government and the justice system," the hotel owner said.