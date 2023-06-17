WATCH | Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice Kills 1; Stones Pelted, Vehicles Set Ablaze

A person was killed and four policemen, including deputy superintendent of police, injured in Gujarat’s Junagadh district after clashes broke out over a demolition notice to the alleged illegal Hazrat Roshan Shah Pir Baba dargah. A viral video showed a group of at least 300 people throwing stones at the police officials.

Local reports stated that a police post was also vandalised and police vehicles were set ablaze, forcing officers to fire tear gas shells. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the officials of Junagadh Municipal Corporation reached in front of the Majewadi Gate to put the notice outside the dargah.

Stating that the religious structure had been built “illegally", the civic body gave a deadline of five days to produce evidence that the dargah was built in a legal manner or “else it would be demolished".

This enraged some people, who later created a ruckus and by 9 pm, a mob gathered near the dargah and pelted stones at the officers. As the situation worsened, large troops of police officials were rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the mob vandalised state transport buses and other vehicles passing through the area. They torched the motorcycles on road.

Some occupants of the buses were reportedly injured. The bikes were set on fire using ‘soda bottles’. Police have detained 174 people in connection with the violence.

“A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within five days. Around 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday (Friday). The police were convincing them not to block the road. Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people came to attack the police," news agency ANI quoted SP Junagadh Ravi Teja Vasamsetty as saying.

He further said that police had to lathicharge the crowd to disperse them. “Police personnel were injured in this incident. As many as 174 people have been rounded up. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway," Vasamsetty added.