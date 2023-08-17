WATCH | Jyotiraditya Scindia Operates Drone With National Flag to Showcase Developmental Works at Gwalior

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday used a drone to display the national flag as a part of showcasing developmental works in Gwalior.

The national flag which unfurled from the drone as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative hovered over the sites of developmental works in Gwalior before taking to the skies.

The aviation minister, who is from Gwalior, shared a short video of him flying the drone as a part of the initiative on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

आज #हर_घर_तिरंगा के तहत ग्वालियरवासियों ने अपने विकसित होते और बदलते ग्वालियर का भव्य स्वरूप देखा। ड्रोन के माध्यम से ग्वालियर के 9 विकास कार्यों को दिखाया जाना, निश्चित ही हम सभी के लिए एक अविस्मरणीय पल था।ये परियोजनाएं, ग्वालियर के लोगों के प्रति डबल इंजन सरकार की… pic.twitter.com/a9cFmcB45f — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 16, 2023

The event was jointly organised by Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace in association with the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA).

As per an Hindustan Times report, the central government has introduced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme which is valued at ₹120 crore in an attempt to boost drone manufacturing in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Scindia also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their efforts for the development projects in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday that the country’s first Common Testing Centre for Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) would be established in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 45 crore.

Referring to the upcoming establishment, TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries said that, “Setting up India’s first Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Common Testing Centre here in Tamil Nadu showcases Chief Minister M K Stalin’s commitment towards building a thriving defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem”. He further added that the test centre would help the state in terms of being a significant contributor to the self-reliance of the country in the aerospace and defence sector.

Rajaa also said that they are attracting investors in this sector by addressing the needs of the industry in an innovative manner.

(with PTI inputs)