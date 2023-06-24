WATCH | Karnataka Bus Conductor Slaps Old Woman Days After Govt Initiates Free Bus Travel for Females

While on one hand the Karnataka Government led by Congress launched the Shakti scheme to empower women and make their commute safer and more convenient, it seems there’s more to be done as a video of a female conductor assaulting an old woman after an argument inside a state-run bus has surfaced.

In a 55-second video, which has now gone viral on social media, the old lady and the female conductor can be seen arguing about something after which, the latter slaps the old woman.

WATCH:

While the other passengers try to object to the assault, the conductor continues to shout something in Kannada.

The shocking incident occurred on a bus plying between Kundgol to Hubballi.

This comes after the state government issued a circular counselling all transportation employees to be polite with the passengers, especially women.

In a statement issued Thursday, the KSRTC said: “The drivers and conductors should stop at all the designated bus stops and bus stands. They should make sure women and students can board and deboard easily and should be courteous towards the passengers.”

“Henceforth, if any incident where the staff behave disrespectfully towards women passengers is reported, strict action will be taken against the concerned driver or the conductor.”

The video of the incident is being widely circulated and has triggered public outrage against Karnataka’s transportation staff members, where quarrels and arguments have become quite common.

Meanwhile, a senior KSRTC official told News9 that the bus conductor, accused of assaulting the elderly woman, has been summoned for inquiry and the incident will soon be probed.