WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur

A major train accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Tuesday night after two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) derailed while it was going to empty the rakes inside a gas factory there.

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district.

#WATCH | Two wagons of LPG rake of a goods train derailed while being placed for unloading last night in Shahpura Bhitoni, Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. Train movement is normal in main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness… pic.twitter.com/F2StcFHDFi— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

Railway officials reached the spot soon after getting the information and relief work is underway.

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident.

“Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness certificate issued by Siding Owner", said CPRO West Central Railway.

The incident was reported hours after a tractor crashed the railway gate near Bhojudih station In Jharkhand’s Bokaro when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.

top videos

The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening and the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

Both incidents occurred barely days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.