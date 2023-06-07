CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST

Jabalpur, India

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident (Image/ News18)

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident (Image/ News18)

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district

A major train accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Tuesday night after two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) derailed while it was going to empty the rakes inside a gas factory there.

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district.

Railway officials reached the spot soon after getting the information and relief work is underway.

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident.

“Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness certificate issued by Siding Owner", said CPRO West Central Railway.

The incident was reported hours after a tractor crashed the railway gate near Bhojudih station In Jharkhand’s Bokaro when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.

top videos

    The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening and the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

    Both incidents occurred barely days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Jabalpur
    2. LPG
    3. train accident
    4. Train derailed
    first published:June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST