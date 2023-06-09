WATCH | Man Arrested for Stabbing Neighbour With Knife in Delhi's Nand Nagri; Probe Begins

A man was allegedly stabbed by another man in Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Thursday. The victim and accused knew each other.

The police said the accused, identified as Sohaib, has been booked under murder charge and has been apprehended. The incident was caught on a camera where the accused was seen hitting the victim.

#Delhi | In a viral video, a man - identified as Sohaib - was purportedly seen hitting and stabbing another man - identified as Kasim - in Nand Nagri PS area yesterday. #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/HIZqoMdGKr— ℝ (@Rajmajiofficial) June 9, 2023

After the incident, the victim, Kasim, was taken to GTB hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East, said, “The victim is under observation and the accused has been apprehended. We have registered a case under section 307 IPC (attempt to murder). They had an altercation a few days back."

In another incident, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by another person after he allegedly slapped the latter’s father-in-law in outer Delhi’s Narela. The accused, Sameer, has been detained for questioning, police said.

According to police, the victim Noor Khan and his friend were allegedly consuming alcohol and making noises on the street. Hearing the commotion, Sameer’s father-in-law who also stays in the same locality objected to the duo’s behaviour.

He asked them to stop and this led to a heated argument between them following which Khan allegedly slapped and beat up Sameer’s father-in-law.

When Sameer got to know about the incident, he along with his friends went in to meet Khan, police said.

A fight broke out between the two during which the accused took out a knife and stabbed Khan multiple times at a park near their house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that information was received from SRHC Hospital Narela around midnight that a person with multiple stab injuries was admitted. Khan was declared brought dead by the doctor.

The victim had around eight-nine visible injury marks over his neck, chest, buttocks and thigh, he said, adding Sameer has been detained and being interrogated.

On the complaint of Khan’s sister Nazima, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sameer, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)