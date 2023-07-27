WATCH | Man Thrown in Air As Speeding Car Rams into Bike Before Hitting 2 School Girls in Karnataka

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a speeding car rammed into a bike before hitting two school students, flinging one of them a few feet in the air in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The accident took place on July 18.

The CCTV footage showed the car hitting the motorcycle as the rider attempted a sudden U-turn. The rider was thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision and sustained severe injuries. The car then continued its tirade and hit two school-going girls, who were walking on the side of the road. The girls sustained minor injuries.

#Raichur #Karnataka A girl student was tossed in the air by a speeding car pic.twitter.com/gYqvj6M6Q0— ABS (@iShekhab) July 26, 2023

According to an India Today report, taking cognizance of the incident, Karnataka’s Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, Alok Kumar, directed the concerned officers to take legal action against both the motorcycle rider and the car driver. ADGP Kumar further recommended the suspension of driving licenses for both individuals involved in the accident.

“Driving licence suspension for both of them is also recommended. The unfortunate incident caused injuries to hapless school girls," he tweeted.

A case was registered at the Raichur police station and an investigation into the incident is underway.