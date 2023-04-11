CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WeatherCovidSalman KhanMumbai NewsEid
Home » India » WATCH | On Dead Woman’s Last Ride, Relatives Stop Car Mid-way to Take Her Thumbprint on ‘Fake Will’
1-MIN READ

WATCH | On Dead Woman’s Last Ride, Relatives Stop Car Mid-way to Take Her Thumbprint on ‘Fake Will’

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Kamala died on May 8, 2021, and had no children. (Photo: Twitter)

Kamala died on May 8, 2021, and had no children. (Photo: Twitter)

The police said the incident is from Uttar Pradesh's Agra and the video was shot in 2021

In a shocking incident, family members of a dead woman were seen taking her thumbprint in a viral video.

The police said the incident is from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and the video was shot in 2021. In the viral video, a man was seen taking a thumbprint of a woman on some papers.

The deceased’s grandson, Jitendra Sharma, approached the police, demanding action against those seen in the video. Sharma said the deceased, Kamala Devi, was his mother’s aunt, NDTV reported.

Kamala died on May 8, 2021, and had no children. Her husband died several years ago.

Jitendra Sharma claimed the children of the deceased’s brother-in-law stopped the car while they were taking the body to the hospital to take her thumbprint on a “fake will" in presence of a lawyer.

RELATED NEWS

According to NDTV report, they allegedly took over properties including the house and a shop on the basis of “fake will".

The entire incident come to the fore after Jitendra Sharma’s noticed it was Kamala Devi’s signature, not a thumbprint on the “fake will".

Later, when the video from the incident went viral, Jitendra’s suspicions got confirmed and he approached the police.

Agra Police has ordered a probe into the matter.

Social media users have condemned the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Agra
first published:April 11, 2023, 19:42 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 19:57 IST