WATCH | Over 3 Kg Gold Worth Rs 1.40 Cr Hidden Inside Shoes Seized in Mumbai

Over 3 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.40 crore were seized from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa at Mumbai airport, officials said.

According to ANI, the gold was seized by customs officials in Mumbai and was found concealed in the undergarments and insole of the shoes of the accused.

In a video shared by ANI, officials can be seen ripping apart a pair of shoes and recovering tiny blocks of gold that were hidden inside.

Maharashtra | On 10th March, over 3 Kg of gold valued at Rs 1.40 Crore seized from three foreign nationals who had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Gold was found to be concealed in the undergarments and insole of the footwear: Mumbai Customs pic.twitter.com/FuWZNruq0d— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized Rs 3.8 crore worth of gold ornaments from 11 passengers upon their arrival from Sharjah at Coimbatore airport, according to officials.

Based on a tip-off that the passengers of Air Arabia were smuggling gold, officials carried out a search and seized the gold hidden in their pants, shoes and rectum, they told PTI.

DRI sources also told PTI that the volume of the seizure was around 6.62 kg.

Gold Seizure at Railway Stations

In another incident, gold was seized by DRI officials at railway stations in Andhra Pradesh.

In Visakhapatnam, officials arrested two people for carrying smuggled gold worth Rs 4.21 crore at Srikakulam railway station on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI Visakhapatnam officials intercepted a passenger, who arrived at Srikakulam railway station from Kolkata by Chennai Mail (Howrah to Chennai) on March 9, along with the recipient who was at the railway platform to meet the passenger.

Read all the Latest India News here