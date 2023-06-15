CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » WATCH | Parking Lot Collapses in Punjab's Mohali; Vehicles Buried Under Debris
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Parking Lot Collapses in Punjab's Mohali; Vehicles Buried Under Debris

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 08:16 IST

Punjab, India

The parking lot collapsed when work was underway for the basement digging of an adjacent under-construction building.(Image/ANI)

The parking lot collapsed when work was underway for the basement digging of an adjacent under-construction building.(Image/ANI)

According to police, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, some of the vehicles were completely damaged

A parking lot collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali leaving vehicles, mostly two-wheelers damaged and buried under the debris on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place in the Sector-83 area of Mohali, showed two-wheelers and a couple of cars going down along with the collapsing parking lot into a deep pit.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, some of the vehicles were completely damaged. According to an ANI report, the parking lot collapsed when work was underway for the basement digging of an adjacent under-construction building.

“9-10 bikes and one or two cars were damaged in the incident. No injuries have been reported," Mohali DSP Harsimran Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

“A case will be registered and action will be taken against those found responsible," he added.

Tags:
  1. mohali
  2. punjab
  3. Parking lot
  4. cars
  5. bikes
  6. CCTV footage
first published:June 15, 2023, 08:16 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 08:16 IST