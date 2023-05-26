CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sengol in New ParliamentVande BharatPM ModiThe Kerala StoryWeather Updates
Home » India » WATCH | Patna Teachers Rain Punches on Headmistress, Pull Her Hair & Hit with Slippers Over 'Personal Enmity'
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Patna Teachers Rain Punches on Headmistress, Pull Her Hair & Hit with Slippers Over 'Personal Enmity'

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 14:57 IST

Patna, India

A video of the teachers of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Bihar's Bihta exchanging blows went viral on social media.

A video of the teachers of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Bihar's Bihta exchanging blows went viral on social media.

As the school students stood by and watched the heated argument, one of the teachers hit her colleague. And it soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight

Patna’s block education officer on Friday sought a clarification from two teachers whose argument over the shutting of windows escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the teachers of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Bihar’s Bihta exchanging blows went viral on social media.

“There was some personal enmity between the two due to which the argument started. We have asked for clarification from both the teachers. Strict actions will be taken against them based on the investigation," block education officer Navesh Kumar said.

top videos

    A video shared on social media showed the teachers arguing over shutting of windows in the school. As the school students stood by and watched the heated argument, one of the teachers hit her colleague. And it soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight that started from the classroom and continued in the field outside.

    About the Author
    Sumedha Kirti
    Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bihar
    2. Patna
    first published:May 26, 2023, 14:55 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 14:57 IST