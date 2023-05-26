WATCH | Patna Teachers Rain Punches on Headmistress, Pull Her Hair & Hit with Slippers Over 'Personal Enmity'

Patna’s block education officer on Friday sought a clarification from two teachers whose argument over the shutting of windows escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the teachers of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Bihar’s Bihta exchanging blows went viral on social media.

“There was some personal enmity between the two due to which the argument started. We have asked for clarification from both the teachers. Strict actions will be taken against them based on the investigation," block education officer Navesh Kumar said.

A video shared on social media showed the teachers arguing over shutting of windows in the school. As the school students stood by and watched the heated argument, one of the teachers hit her colleague. And it soon escalated into a full-blown physical fight that started from the classroom and continued in the field outside.