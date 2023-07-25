WATCH | Patwari in MP Swallows Currency Notes After Lokayukta Caught Him Taking Bribe

A Patwari of the Revenue Department in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni was caught red-nabbed while a taking bribe. However, when the official realised, it was a trap by Lokayukta, he swallowed a bribe amount of Rs 4,500.

When Lokayukta officials of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) failed to recover the bribe amount, they took Patwari, Gajendra Singh, to a hospital.

A Lokayukta official said the complainant, Chandan Singh, alleged that Gajendra Singh was asking for a bribe for demarcating his grandfather’s land.

In a video from the hospital, Gajendra Singh was seen chewing. He swallowed all notes and the medical team could only recover a shred of nine Rs 500 notes.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A Patwari of the Revenue Department in Katni allegedly swallowed a bribe amount of Rs 4500 after seeing a team of Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta. pic.twitter.com/D3FkjOwxu5— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2023

The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," the official said.

A case has been registered against the patwari and further probe was underway, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)