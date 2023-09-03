WATCH | Punches, Kicks And Liquor Bottles Thrown As Fight Breaks Out At Bar in Noida Mall

A fight erupted at a bar in a mall in Noida on Saturday night, videos of which went viral on social media. The incident happened at ‘F Bar & Lounge’ in the Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 18 of Noida after two groups of men got into a heated argument that escalated into a violent brawl.

Visuals of the incident showed the men under the influence of alcohol, pushing, kicking, punching and shoving each other while hurling abuse. Alcohol bottles were also thrown during the intense fight while the staff of the bar tried to separate the groups.

नोएडा के GARDEN GALLERIA के F BAR क्लब में शराबियों के दो गुट आपस में भिड़े ,जमकर चले लात घूसे , 2 युवक घायल शराब के नशे में आए दिन GARDEN GALLERIA के क्लबों में होता है बवाल , बीते कुछ महीने पहले एक युवक की बाउंसरो की पिटाई की वजह से हो गई थी मौत PS 39@noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/baKutDF00C— News reporter mukul tiwari (@MukulReporter) September 3, 2023

The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, Noida Police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. The identities of the people involved in the fight are not clear at the moment.

This is not the first time a drunken clash has erupted in the Garden Galleria mall.

In December 2022, a violent fight broke out in a pub at Noida’s Garden Galleria mall after two drunk men got into an argument. The video of the clash went viral on social media.

According to Sector 39 police, both parties involved have not filed a complaint. a Hindustan Times report said.