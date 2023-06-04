CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Rs 1,710 cr Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur for 2nd Time
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Rs 1,710 cr Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur for 2nd Time

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 20:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the purported video of the bridge collapsing in Bihar. (Twitter/All India Radio News)

This is the second time the bride has collapsed, it was being built on the Ganga river at the cost of Rs 1710 crores

The Sultanganj Agwani bride, which was under-construction in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, collapsed on Sunday evening. This is the second time the bride, which was being built on the Ganga river at the cost of Rs 1,710 crores, has collapsed.

A purported video of the collapse, recorded by locals shows a part of bridge falling down into the river, and a massive cloud of smoke rising up after it.

Till now, no casualty has been reported.

The bridge was being constructed by a Haryana based company called SP Singla.

Before this, in April 2022, at least 36 segments of this bridge had collapsed.

    About the Author
    Aashi Sadana
    first published:June 04, 2023, 19:59 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 20:09 IST