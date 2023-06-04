WATCH | Rs 1,710 cr Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur for 2nd Time

The Sultanganj Agwani bride, which was under-construction in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, collapsed on Sunday evening. This is the second time the bride, which was being built on the Ganga river at the cost of Rs 1,710 crores, has collapsed.

A purported video of the collapse, recorded by locals shows a part of bridge falling down into the river, and a massive cloud of smoke rising up after it.

#Bihar a portion of under construction bridge over Ganga river collapsed today. The Aguanhighat Sultanganj bridge will connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. pic.twitter.com/7DLTQszso7— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 4, 2023

Till now, no casualty has been reported.

The bridge was being constructed by a Haryana based company called SP Singla.

Before this, in April 2022, at least 36 segments of this bridge had collapsed.