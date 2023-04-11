CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WeatherCovidSalman KhanMumbai NewsEid
Home » India » WATCH | Sarus Crane Jumps in Joy on Seeing Rescuer Arif At Kanpur Zoo
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Sarus Crane Jumps in Joy on Seeing Rescuer Arif At Kanpur Zoo

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 17:54 IST

Kanpur Cantonment, India

Amethi resident Mohammed Arif had rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health last February. (File Photo/PTI)

Amethi resident Mohammed Arif had rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health last February. (File Photo/PTI)

The video was filmed during Arif Mohammed's visit to Kanpur Zoo, where the endangered bird has been kept in a cage

An Uttar Pradesh man was in the headlines over his friendship with a sarus crane a few weeks ago. Amethi resident Mohammed Arif had rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health last February. Soon after, the bird began following Arif around his hometown. The videos of the duo had gone viral.

But, Arif and the sarus crane’s story met with a hiccup when the forest department came to know about the case. The department separated the bird from Arif and sent him a notice. The bird was then shifted to the Kanpur Zoo.

Now, a video of the bird’s reaction to seeing its rescuer is winning hearts on the internet. The video was tweeted by Kailash Nath Yadav, who is linked with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Today, once again, the speechless crane chirped in agony seeing his life-giving friend Arif, but both were helpless and could not touch each other," Yadav wrote in his tweet.

RELATED NEWS

In the video, Arif stands outside the bird’s enclosure in protective gear. Upon seeing him, the bird is seen jumping in joy and even spreads its wings in an attempt to find a way out.

The video was filmed during Arif’s visit to Kanpur Zoo, where the endangered bird has been kept in a cage.

Days after the sarus crane was placed at the Kanpur Zoo, reports surfaced that the bird was not eating properly. The zoo officials, however, expressed hope that things will improve. The aim is to release the bird into the wild, the zoo officials said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. amethi
  2. crane
  3. uttar pradesh
  4. viral video
first published:April 11, 2023, 17:54 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 17:54 IST