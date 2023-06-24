WATCH | Senior Cop's Vehicle Crushes UP Man; His Ribs Get Fractured, Puncture Lungs & Kills Him

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha died after a government vehicle that allegedly belonged to an additional SP-rank officer from Bareilly zone hit him in UP’s Amroha on Thursday evening. Based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police have registered a case against an ‘unknown’ government vehicle.

The incident took place near Masoodpur Nawada village on Joya-Amroha road, when the victim, identified as 42-year-old Murad Ali was on his way back home from work.

In the CCTV footage of the area, it can be seen that a blue SUV hit Ali and fled the scene without stopping to check on him. Ali later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Ali is reportedly survived by his wife and five children — three sons and two unmarried daughters.

प्रदेश की जनता की सुरक्षा जिनके हाथों में है उनकी संवेदनहीनता और अमानवीयता देखिए,अमरोहा में पुलिस वैन ने एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी लेकिन उसके अंदर बैठे पुलिसवालों ने उस व्यक्ति की मदद करना तो दूर, पलटकर देखा तक नहीं कि उसका क्या हुआ। यह बेहद शर्मनाक चेहरा है UP पुलिस का। pic.twitter.com/yXqCgZyDCp — Sachin Chaudhary (@SChaudharyINC) June 24, 2023

Ali’s autopsy report revealed that he suffered a head injury, had fractured ribs and his lungs were punctured, leading to his death.

The vehicle belongs to an additional SP-rank officer from the Bareilly zone, a senior police officer in Amroha told Times of India.

Following Ali’s death, his family members and relatives created a ruckus on the Joya-Amroha road. To pacify the situation, top officials along with the force of three police stations reached the spot.

Police pacified the situation and assured the enraged family to file a case against the unknown person. The Amroha police registered a case against the unknown government vehicle based on the CCTV footage.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, “On the evening of June 22, a speeding blue-coloured government vehicle ran over a man crossing the road."

“The brother of the dead said that the name of the youth who lost his life is Murad Ali. He is a resident of the village of Atrasi," he added.

The driver and the vehicle have not been identified yet.

(With ANI Inputs)