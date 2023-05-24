Watch: Sonalee Kulkarni Enjoys Turkish Icecream In Istanbul

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the well-known actresses in the Marathi film industry. She has proven her acting prowess in films like Miktwaa, Poshter Girl, and Tamasha Live, to name a few. The actress has carved out a strong place in the hearts of fans. Apart from this, the diva is also known for dishing out major fashion goals with snippets of her photoshoot diaries.

However, Sonalee is also a travel lover. And her travel albums are worth being envious of. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Istanbul, Turkey, and has once again treated her fans with a streak of pictures from the beautiful destination.

Recently, Sonalee dropped a stunning video of her enjoying the famous Turkish ice cream. In the clip, the actress is seen donning a floral-printed tube top, which she teamed with blue torn denim. While she rounded off her look with white sneakers. In the video, Sonalee is seen standing in front of the ice cream parlour, and the ice cream seller is making fun of Sonalee before giving her the ice cream.

Sharing the cute clip on her Instagram handle, Sonalee wrote, " Mandatory to have a Turkish Ice cream. Mandatory to play this game! Mandatory to post it too, right… So why not! Plus this guy did some new tricks and he thought I was a Brazilian."

Check out the video here:

The video went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “Apsara enjoying Turkish ice cream". Another one said, “Wahh". While " So Cute" wrote the third user.

Sonalee also dropped some photographs as she was exploring the streets of Turkey. In the pictures, the actress is seen slaying in a sky-blue co-ord set. The actress wore a blush pink tube top teamed with a sky-blue coat and matching shorts. Sonalee opted for no makeup, tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail, and wore a matching blue statement earring. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes, pink socks, and a multicoloured waist bag. " Let everyone know I lived a happy life!"

Seeing the post, fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment box.

Sonalee will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Rainbow written and directed by Kranti Redkar. Apart from this, she also has Malaikottai Vaaliban and Jhimma 2 in her kitty.