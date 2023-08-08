WATCH | Speeding Car Hit & Drags Toll Plaza Employee in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Flees

A toll plaza staff was mowed down by a speeding car on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Sunday. The accident, captured on surveillance camera, took place at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video showed the car driver breaking the toll gate and then hitting and crushing the employee, before dragging him for a distance.

The guard was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. He is said to be in critical condition.

“A toll worker was intentionally hit and injured by a car rider at Chhijarsi toll plaza under Pilkhuwa police station area. In this regard, advance legal action is being taken by registering charges under relevant sections at Police Station Pilkhuwa," said Varun Mishra, CO, Pilkhuwa.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts to nab the accused are underway.

“A case has been registered and the accused will be apprehended at the earliest," Mishra added. An investigation into the matter is underway.