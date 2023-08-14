CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Telangana Woman Fights Off Knife-wielding Burglar In The Dead Of Night; Internet Is Shocked
Watch: Telangana Woman Fights Off Knife-wielding Burglar In The Dead Of Night; Internet Is Shocked

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 16:40 IST

Hyderabad, India

Watch: Telangana Woman Fights Off Knife-wielding Burglar In The Dead Of Night; Internet Is Shocked

The woman said that she also heard her pet dog barking, which is unusual in the wee hours of the night.

A chilling incident has come out of Telangana where a woman exhibited exemplary courage by fighting off a burglar that came to rob her home. This incident took place in the town of Vemulawada in the Rajanna Sircilla district of the state. The entire incident has been recorded on CCTV, which the woman’s family had installed in the courtyard. On social media, the video was circulated and quickly gained popularity. In the footage, a woman is shown being accosted by a thief brandishing a knife, and she is seen making every effort to fend off the robber.

The woman, Pilli Srilatha, and the burglary occurred late at night. The woman, who is currently alone in the residence, is seen on the footage stepping out after hearing a disturbance. But as she goes outside to check, she sees a thief crouching behind the house’s wall. When the thief notices the woman, he attacks her with a knife, but the woman manages to fight back. A scuffle ensues and the woman manages to escape unharmed but not before the thief manages to snatch the gold chain. According to reports, it was a seven-gram gold chain.

The woman later told News18 that she also heard her pet dog barking, which is unusual in the wee hours of the night and hence she went out to investigate. After the scuffle, the woman is seen in the CCTV footage barricading herself inside the house. Concerning the situation, a complaint has been filed. Police are looking into the situation by reviewing the CCTV footage. The police are trying to nab the accused who attacked the woman and fled with a gold chain by trying to identify him from the CCTV footage.

SP Akhil Mahajan said that police have been kept on high alert ever since the incident occurred.

first published:August 14, 2023, 16:40 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 16:40 IST