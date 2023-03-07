CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Two Paragliders Get Stuck on High Mast Light Pole at Papanasam Beach in Kerala

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 18:53 IST

Delhi, India

A video of the incident has gone viral where the Coimbatore-based tourist and his instructor can be seen holding the pole tightly and waiting for the rescue team to reach. (Image: screengrab from viral video)

As per local media reports, the incident took place due to a sudden change in wind speed and direction

Two men on Tuesday afternoon hit a high mast light pole and got stuck on it while paragliding at Papanasam beach in Kerala’s Varkala. A video of the incident has gone viral where the Coimbatore-based tourist and his instructor can be seen holding the pole tightly and waiting for the rescue team to reach.

With the help of the fire force and local police, they were brought down at around 5.30 pm. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital to provide first aid.

To rescue them safely, a net was spread at the bottom of the pole.

As per local media reports, the incident took place due to a sudden change in wind speed and direction.

Tags:
  1. kerala
  2. paragliding
first published:March 07, 2023, 18:28 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 18:53 IST
