WATCH | Video Shows Polish Climber Rescuing India's Anurag Maloo from Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, was rescued in critical condition on Thursday. The 34-year-old climber went missing after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. A video of Maloo’s rescue operation carried out by Polish climber Adam Bielecki surfaced on social media.

Bielecki and his friend were part of the search and rescue team to locate Maloo. A team of six Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks led by Chhang Dawa located him in a 300 metres deep crevasse on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Everest Today shared a video of Maloo’s rescue operation with the caption, “We commend Adam Bielecki @AdamTheClimber for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT."

Chhang Dawa told AFP that Maloo had fallen 300 metres down a crevasse and had been lifted out by a team of eight people. “His condition was critical and he has been airlifted to a Pokhara hospital for treatment," he said. Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told ANI that Maloo is currently at Manipal Hospital under supervision.

Anurag Maloo, who hails from Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing during his climb as part of his mission to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals, news agency PTI reported.

