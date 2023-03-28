Water Cut in Parts of Mumbai Till March 29 | Check Affected Areas

Water supply in parts of Mumbai will remain affected till March 29 due to damage to a key pipeline.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced a 15 per cent water cut for 48 hours starting March 27 (10 pm) night till March 29 (9 pm), in 11 municipal wards in the eastern suburbs as well as the island city of Mumbai, Indian Express reported.

According to civic body officials, a water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Areas Affected Due to Water Cut

Residents in areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) will face problems due to water cut.

In the eastern suburbs, the affected areas include T ward (Mulund), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli), N ward (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar), L ward (Kurla) and M/East (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar).

