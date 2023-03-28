CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedParliament NewsISRO Satellite LaunchCovid SpikeArunachal Bridge
Home » India » Water Cut in Parts of Mumbai Till March 29 | Check Affected Areas
1-MIN READ

Water Cut in Parts of Mumbai Till March 29 | Check Affected Areas

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 00:14 IST

Mumbai, India

A water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC). (File photo: News18)

A water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC). (File photo: News18)

Residents in areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) will face problems due to water cut

Water supply in parts of Mumbai will remain affected till March 29 due to damage to a key pipeline.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced a 15 per cent water cut for 48 hours starting March 27 (10 pm) night till March 29 (9 pm), in 11 municipal wards in the eastern suburbs as well as the island city of Mumbai, Indian Express reported.

According to civic body officials, a water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Areas Affected Due to Water Cut

RELATED NEWS

Residents in areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) will face problems due to water cut.

In the eastern suburbs, the affected areas include T ward (Mulund), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli), N ward (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar), L ward (Kurla) and M/East (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar).

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. BMC
  2. mumbai
  3. water
first published:March 28, 2023, 00:11 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 00:14 IST