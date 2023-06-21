Water Cuts Likely in Mumbai As Delayed Monsoon Dip Lake Levels

Mumbaikers may have to face the dreaded water cuts in the coming month of July as the total water stocks in the seven lakes, which are Mumbai’s lifeline, currently stands at just 7.7 per cent of the total required quantum. These figures do not include the reserve stock provided by the state government.

With just 10 days left in the month of June, the much awaited Monsoon rains are yet to arrive in Mumbai, with some predictions suggesting ‘blow normal’ rainfall this season. The official onset date of monsoons over Mumbai was predicted to be June 11.

In case of delayed monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly warned water cuts could be implemented by July, according to a report by Times of India.

To sustain a whole year without water cuts, the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai, reportedly need to fill up to 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the data available on Tuesday, the total water stocks in these lakes stood at 1.59 lakh million litres. which is 13.9 per cent of the total requirement.

The figure went down to 1.11 lakh million litres, which is 7.7 per cent of the total required if we exclude the reserve stock, according to the TOI report.

On the same date in 2020, the total water stock in the seven lakes was 10.5 per cent and in 2021, it was 14.16 per cent.