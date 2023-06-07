Water Warrior: One Man's Inspiring Journey To Provide Water To Underprivileged Communities

Due to the water scarcity in parts of Karnataka, people are facing problems, especially in the regions of Uttara Kannada District. Despite being surrounded by forests, people in the villages are still having trouble getting drinking water for cooking. There is a saying that not all heroes wear a cape. Recently, a local social activist Raju Mastihalla came to help the villagers during the tough times.

Raju travels around the villages in the district to distribute water which he carried in a huge water tank. The social activist is doing noble work without the help and fund provided by the local administration. He is securing the water from his home’s well and supplying the water to several villagers in places including Kabbargi, Yadatore, Katagla, Anegundi, Hebbal and Hegde villages to name a few.

Raju has been supplying water to people at his own expense and it has been over 20 days. The 35-year-old owns a farmland and poultry farm which is his only source of income. He has been providing around 4,000 litres of water on a daily basis to poor farmers who don’t have wells or boreholes and are deeply dependent on-stream water.

Besides this, he has even helped to provide water to a marriage venue. Even if someone calls him and seeks help, Raju and his team reach the location even if commuting is long and difficult to reach.

So far, in 20 days, Raju and his team have supplied 80,000 litres of water within 20 days in the water tank which has the capacity to hold 2,000 litres for a trip. He supplies water with his friends to the remote areas and to the homes of the poor people who cannot afford to buy water at a higher cost in the region. The noble work of Raju has been appreciated by the locals in the district.