WB Panchayat Poll Violence Victims Take Shelter in Assam; CM Sarma Promises Help

The Ronpagli Middle English School of Golokganj in Dhubri district of Assam has no link to the recently concluded panchayat elections in West Bengal, but the people temporarily staying there do.

Hit by violence ahead of the panchayat elections, around 200 men from Balabut, Balabhut Char and Gopaler kuti in Tufanganj of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal have crossed the border and taken refuge in Golakganj of Assam, leaving behind their wives and children. They say they have no other option, as they fear they could become easy political preys after the results.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his recent tweet, mentioned: “Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance”

Assam recently has been host to hundreds of victims from Manipur, who fled the state amid the ongoing communal tension and relentless violence.

‘THREATENED, ATTACKED BY TMC GOONS’

Of the 150-odd people housed in the school is Noor Mahamad Miya, a candidate in the panchayat elections. On the voting day (July 8), only Noor could go back to his village to exercise his franchise, but his supporters had to stay back in fear.

“We were threatened, attacked and forced to leave by the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) goons. We have taken shelter in Assam. The Additional SP of Cooch Behar came to meet us at the shelter home with an assurance of safety, but will the police be able to protect us? We cannot accept it. He said the central forces shall be there for 10 days after the results, but what will happen after that,” asked Noor.

Noor is worried for his wife and two children, who are staying in their village.

Like Noor, most in the shelter home said they would stay in Assam till the government accepts them and provides them refuge. They also plan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose and apprise him about their state and apprehensions.

“We have received many refugees from Bengal since yesterday. We have information that more shall come. They can stay till they want. We have provided shelter when similar situation raised during the assembly election. It’s our responsibility. I believe that if we face similar situation, people in Bengal shall help us likewise as good neighbor,” said Sarma.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: “I would like to thank the Hon’ble CM of Assam for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time & again are subjected to poll related violence and being in close proximity to the State of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety. Kindly accept my gratitude. According to information many from the refugee camp now have started moving out to town of Assam and Guwahati in search of petty jobs and a permanent solution to their uncertain life.”