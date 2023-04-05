WB Ram Navami Violence: Aparna Sen, Intellectuals Write Open Letter; BJP Leaders Express Concern to Guv

Thirteen intellectuals, including actor-director Aparna Sen, actors Koushik Sen and Anirban Bhattacharya, have written an open letter expressing concerns over the Ram Navami violence in West Bengal over the past week. Meanwhile, 26 eminent personalities from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, have written to the Governor about the “communal hooliganism in the state”.

The letter by the intellectuals stated that the incident has led to “an atmosphere of polarisation here which is matter of great concern". It added that the “intellectual fraternity is concerned, scared and condemns the incident in every way”. It has questioned the role of police, insisting they take care of the public property that was vandalised.

Through the letter, the 13 signatories have urged people to stop polarised politics and the higher authority to act on it. Koushik Sen said: “This is matter of concern, that’s why we have come up with statements as this voice should be raised.”

During the Nabadiganta episode, too, people had raised their voice.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, stated in a meeting in East Medinipur: “Bengali people do not endorse this riot culture, this is not our Bengali culture. Such an incident has never happened before and this will not be entertained.”

BJP’s LETTER TO GUV

The letter of BJP leaders to the Governor said: “We strongly condemn the communal attack on the people of one religious faith participating in Ram Navami procession in Howrah and thereafter at Rishra. The incidents are happening despite your assurance that miscreants, hooligans and thugs will be crushed with an iron hand.”

“The looters and the law breakers are at large while the state Police is playing the role of passive abettors by closing eyes. This has provided the miscreants the liberty to go on rampage. It indicates the utter failure of the government to maintain the law and order situation in the state. It is without any doubt getting political patronage from the ruling party that has kept the police blindfolded. The situation is becoming very grave and may spread like fire in any place any time,” it added.

“We apprehend that there is a hideous design to create communal tension throughout the state to divert the attention of the people from the current problems of corruption in every sphere of governance that have plagued the government.”

