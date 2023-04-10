We Fled to Escape Police Torture, Says Arrested Amritpal Aide Papalpreet: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh’s now-arrested aide Papalpreet Singh says they went on the run to escape police torture, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

According to them, Papalpreet says he is not in touch with Amritpal right now, adding that they separated after media reports of authorities following and tracking them.

They were allegedly in touch with a foreign handler also, said the sources.

The duo went to Pilibhit and came back to Punjab, they added. According to them, Papalpreet says Amritpal is also in Punjab but doesn’t know the location.

The fugitive Khalistani separatist was completely dependent on Papalpreet since their escape, said the sources.

Papalpreet is an active member of the Waris Punjab De outfit headed by Amritpal.

Earlier, Papalpreet was a follower of Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann and he played a very active role in the Sarbat Khalsa (general assembly of Sikhs) held in Chabba village, said the sources.

Papalpreet was booked for this Sarbat Khalsa for his alleged links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

His uncle wanted Amritpal to surrender but Papalpreet forced him not to. And on the advice of Papalpreet, they escaped, the sources said.

All hideouts were arranged by Papalpreet, they added. Balbir Kaur in Patiala, who allegedly gave shelter to Amritpal, was also known to Papalpreet, said the sources.

Baljit Kaur in Shahbad, Haryana, and Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi, who too allegedly harboured Amritpal, were also known to Papalpreet, intelligence sources said.

Six FIRs are under investigation against Papalpreet for his alleged roles and links with international spy agencies and for getting funding from them.

In one FIR he is booked for sedition against the Indian government, promoting enmity between groups, abetting a criminal offence, cyber terrorism, and conspiracy.

