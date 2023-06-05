‘We have Only One Demand…’: Sakshi Malik on Wrestlers’ Meeting with Amit Shah

Wrestler Sakshi Malik said protesting grapplers’ meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was a “normal conversation” and they demanded that Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested.

Malik said she has not stepped back from the protest but has resumed work as OSD in the railways.

“We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest. I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake," she told ANI.

ALSO READ: Wrestlers’ ‘Fight for Justice’: Timeline of Their Protest from Jantar Mantar to Resuming Railway Jobs

Along with Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also resumed their duties with the Railways.

“In the meeting with Amit Shah, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat put forth two demands – the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh (WFI President) and instatement of honest officers in the Wrestling Federation,” said Sukhbir Malik, father of Sakshi Malik.

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among the wrestlers leading a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, an NDTV report said. “Let the law take its own course," Shah told wrestlers, as per the report.

top videos

The meeting reportedly began at 11 pm and lasted for over an hour. Sources said that Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah, according to the report. The wrestlers reportedly demanded an impartial probe and quick action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar till May 28 when the Delhi Police cleared the agitation site after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.